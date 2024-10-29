Grateful Dead’s Bobby Weir supports Harris/Walz ticket

Grateful Dead founding member Bobby Weir is throwing his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz in the race for president.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer shared his endorsement on Instagram, posting a photo of him in a Harris/Walz 2024 Dead-themed shirt, along with another featuring Walz holding the same shirt.

“Well, OK, I guess it all depends on your worldview; you can see your place in the world as something to defend from those who might want to take some or all of it from you—or you can see it as a grand adventure, a place to make dreams come to fruition for yourself and for others,” Weir wrote in the caption. “There is, of course, an in-between place—but the more you lean toward the grand adventure side, the clearer the choice becomes.”

He adds, "More good comes from focusing on building a world where disparities aren't so pronounced that they cause friction and reducing the inequalities that create barriers."



Finally Weir notes, "With these things in mind, I've done my research and come to the clear conclusion that I'll be voting for @KamalaHarris and @TimWalz this time around."

Weir is the latest in a long list of musicians to support the Harris/Walz ticket. Others include Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Neil Young, James Taylor and Michael Stipe.

