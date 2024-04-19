Grateful Dead’s Bill Kreutzmann pays tribute to Dickey Betts: “So long, old friend”

In a post on Instagram, Kreutzmann writes of the "intertwined past" of the two bands, noting, "[W]e saw ourselves as fellows, part of a movement that was bigger than either band," calling the Allman Brothers "the southern counterpart to the Grateful Dead."
"@dickeybettsofficial was a huge part of the Allman sound and his twin guitar leads with Duane were as influential to southern rock as just about any other single element," he shares.
Kreutzmann's Grateful Dead bandmate Mickey Hart also paid tribute to Dickey, sharing a Dead-inspired drawing of the rocker with the caption, "May the four winds blow Dickey safely home."
