Grateful Dead launches annual 30 Days of Dead

The Grateful Dead is ringing in November by once again launching 30 Days of Dead.

The month-long campaign offers fans an unreleased live Dead track from the vault every day throughout November, with each download selected by Dead archivist and producer David Lemieux.

"The tracks are yours, 100% free gua-ran-teed," reads a post on Instagram, "but the real fun is taking part in the challenge for the chance to win some sweet swag from the Dead."

The songs, posted to dead.net, will be taken from a past Dead show, and fans can win prizes if they correctly guess the date and venue of the concert where the song came from. The daily prize is a 2025 Grateful Dead wall calendar, but there's also a grand prize, a copy of one of the limited, numbered, Friend of the Devils: April 78 box sets.

30 Days of the Dead kicked off on Friday, with a performance of the songs “Space” and “The Wheel,” which, according to the website, were from Bobby Weir and Jerry Garcia’s respective 1972 solo albums, and never actually recorded in the studio by the Grateful Dead.

More info can be found at dead.net.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.