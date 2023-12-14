Grateful Dead announces 'Dave’s Picks Vol. 50'

Clayton Call/Redferns

By Jill Lances

Grateful Dead's Dave's Picks bootleg series is hitting volume 50 next year and they've picked a special concert for the momentous occasion.

Dave's Picks Vol. 50 will feature a special show from the band's 1977 spring tour. The concert, recorded May 3, 1977, at the Palladium in New York City,was the second-to-last show in a five-night stand.

The recording features performances of “Not Fade Away,” “Uncle John’s Band,” "Eyes of the World” and more. There’s also a bonus disc for subscribers featuring performances from the second set of the May 4 show, including “Playing in The Band,” “Terrapin Station” and what’s described as “one of the best versions of 'Comes A Time' the Dead ever played."

Deadheads have until early January to sign up for a 2024 subscription, which includes four Dave's Picks through the year.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!