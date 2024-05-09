Grateful Dead releases new preview of 'From The Mars Hotel (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)'

Deadheads are getting another preview of the Grateful Dead's upcoming 50th anniversary deluxe edition of From The Mars Hotel.

The latest sneak peek is the live performance of "Ship of Fools (Live at University of Nevada 5/12/74)." The entire previously unreleased concert is one of the many bonus features on the deluxe edition.

"Debuting at Winterland in San Francisco on February 22, 1974, less than three months before the Reno show, 'Ship Of Fools' was one [of Jerry Garcia's] two mellower-tempo'd songs on Mars Hotel along with 'China Doll,'" Dead Legacy manager and audio archivist David Lemieux writes. "It was a mainstay of Grateful Dead setlists from its debut right through 1995, although it was only played a half dozen times in 1994 and 1995 combined."

"Ship of Fools (Live at University of Nevada 5/12/74)" is available now via digital outlets.

From The Mars Hotel (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) includes a remastered version of the album, along with previously unreleased demos and the University of Nevada concert. It will be released June 21 as a three-CD and digital set. The remastered version of the album will also be released as a single black vinyl; a limited-edition neon pink vinyl; a limited-edition "Ugly Rumors" custom vinyl, sold exclusively on Dead.net; and a specially designed zoetrope picture disc.

All formats are available for preorder now.

In other Dead news ... ANALOGr is set to launch a new Grateful Dead auction on May 15. The Dead Forever auction features more than 300 lots from The Dead, including items from Garcia and Bob Weir. The auction is being held one day before Dead & Company launch their Dead Forever residency at Sphere Las Vegas on May 15. A complete list of dates can be found at deadandcompany.com.

