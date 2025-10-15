Grateful Dead announces 'Dave’s Picks Vol. 56', featuring two 1981 London concerts

Dave's Picks Vol. 56, the fourth and final Dave's Pick of 2025, will feature two nearly complete shows recorded March 20, 1981, and March, 21, 1981, at the Rainbow Theatre in London. The shows were the opening two nights of a four-night stand at the venue.
"These London shows are right up there with the best," Dead archivist David Lemieux says in a video shot in front of Big Ben. "Some really, really wonderful, wonderful music to end the year."
Only 25,000 numbered copies of Dave's Picks Vol. 56 will be available and are available for preorder now.
