Grand prize winner of Metallica's marching band competition to be included in '﻿College Football'﻿ video game

Like EA Sports, the grand prize winner of Metallica's marching band competition will also be in the game.

The metal legends have announced that the school that takes home the college Division 1 title will be included in a future edition of the EA Sports College Football video game series. They will get to record a rendition of a Metallica song for the game's soundtrack, as well as the EA Sports College Football theme song.

The inclusion in EA Sports College Football will be in addition to the $50,000 in music equipment awarded to the first-place college Division 1 winner.

Metallica first launched their marching band competition, punnily dubbed For Whom the Band Tolls, in 2023. It's divided into categories including Division 1 college, Division 2 and 3 college, and large-, medium- and small-sized high school.

The high school winners of the latest contest were announced in February. At the time, Metallica also said that they were extending the entry window for colleges because "an exciting new partner approached us with an opportunity for our collegiate competitors that we just couldn't pass up," which we now would guess was referring to EA Sports College Football.

For more info on For Whom the Band Tolls, visit MetallicaMarchingBand.com.

