Grammys 2026: Bruce Springsteen & Joni Mitchell box sets win Grammy awards

Box sets from Joni Mitchell and Bruce Springsteen took home trophies at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Mitchell was the winner for best historical album for her box set Joni Mitchell Archives – Volume 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980), her 11th career Grammy win. As for Springsteen, although he did not win an award, the art directors behind his box set Tracks II: The Lost Albums won best recording package.

And while Springsteen was not at the ceremony, he did help the Grammys pay tribute to The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson, who passed away in June at age 82.

"Brian Wilson was the kind of shining musical genius who made generations of songwriters so much better. I know this because i'm one of them," Springsteen said in a voice-over that accompanied a video tribute to Wilson. He added, "Brian, the last of the Wilson brothers, may be gone but he leaves behind so many great songs and good vibrations that will live forever."

John Mayer voiced a similar tribute to the late Grateful Dead founding member Bob Weir, who died in January at 77.

"To play music with Bob Weir was to learn from a master. He understood songwriting to its core, having written and performed some of the most enduring music in American history," Mayer said as photos and video of Weir played on screen. "Bob has left us, but the songs he sang will remain a roadmap for a better, more meaningful life."

The 2026 Grammy Awards took place Sunday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and aired on CBS. The 2027 Grammy Awards will air on ABC.

