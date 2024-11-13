Grammy nomination results in streaming bump for The Beatles' 'Now and Then'

The Beatles’ recent Grammy nomination for their single “Now and Then” has prompted more people to check out the tune.

The song earned a Record of the Year nod Nov. 8, and Billboard reports that since then streams of the song jumped 42%, from 83,000 streams the days prior to the nod to 118,000 streams in the days after.

Released in November 2023, "Now and Then" features vocals John Lennon recorded on a demo in the late '70s, along with new contributions from Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, and guitar parts George Harrison recorded in the '90s during the sessions for The Beatles' Anthology series.

The song may have a tough time nabbing a Grammy in that category, though. It’s up against hits from Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and rapper Kendrick Lamar.

The 67th annual Grammy Awards air Feb. 2 on CBS.

