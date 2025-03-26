Graham Nash announces summer US tour dates

Graham Nash has announced a new leg of his 2025 North American tour, which will have the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer spending his summer on the road.

The new dates kick off July 8 in Red Bank, New Jersey, with shows in New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, Virginia, Pennsylvania and more. The tour wraps Aug. 6 in Buffalo, New York.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Nash is about to launch a new U.S leg of his tour. The trek kicks off March 29 in Easton, Maryland, and wraps April 26 in Menlo Park, California. He also heads to Europe this year, with dates beginning Sept. 26 in Berlin, Germany. A complete list of shows can be found at GrahamNash.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.