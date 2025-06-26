Graham Nash puts harmonizing with Paul McCartney on his bucket list

Two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Graham Nash has sung with a lot of great artists over the years, but there's one musician he's dying to collaborate with.

In an interview with Vulture, Nash was asked to reveal his "top bucket-list item." He said it's "singing a two-part harmony on 'Yesterday' with one guitar with Paul McCartney."

"If anyone has Paul’s number, give him a call for me," he added.

And speaking of harmonies, Nash also picked his favorite Crosby, Stills & Nash harmonies to sing, noting it's their track "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes."

He says the Stephen Stills-penned tune, which appeared on the band's 1969 self-titled debut, "lets people know that we were very serious about the sound that we had created; I think that that song shows that deeper than anything."

"Me and David (Crosby) would always watch Stephen. It was the first thing we tried to do in the studio while making that first record," he explains. "We knew it was an important song, and we would just watch Stephen. He would sing the song to us, and we knew instinctively what to do."

He adds, "And, of course, doing the do-do-do-do-dos is fun."

Nash kicks off a new leg of his Evening of Songs and Stories tour on July 8 in Red Bank, New Jersey. A complete list of dates can be found at GrahamNash.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.