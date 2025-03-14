Graham Nash blasts New Jersey resident who used his lyrics to promote ‘hate and intolerance’

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Graham Nash is blasting a New Jersey resident who used one of his most iconic lyrics to share what Nash calls "hate and intolerance."

The Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young singer took to his Instagram Story to respond to a sign that read "boys have a penis, girls have a vagina," along with "Teach your children well … Crosby, Stills & Nash."

"It has come to my attention that a vile individual in NJ has this sign in his yard with a quote from my song Teach Your Children,” Nash writes. “I want to make it abundantly clear that I do not support this kind of hate and intolerance and that this is a disgusting message that has nothing to do with my song.”

He adds, “A sign like this is meant to exclude and shame people which is the very opposite of the message that I spread throughout my music.”

Nash reiterated his support for the transgender community, noting he “would never seek to make them feel less than or ashamed of being who they are.”

Finally he writes, “If you teach your children anything, let it be compassion and understanding. Especially of anyone who might not be exactly like them.”

"Teach Your Children" was released in 1970 and appeared on the Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young album Déjà Vu. It peaked at #16 on the Hot 100 chart, but went on to be one of the band and Nash's signatures tunes.

