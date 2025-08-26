Gov’t Mule drummer and founding member Matt Abts to sit out Back in the Saddle tour

Matt Abts of Gov't Mule performs at Teatro Dal Verme on November 20, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

Gov’t Mule is set to kick off their Back in the Saddle tour, but it will be without founding member Matt Abts behind the drum kit.

In a post on social media, Abts shares that he will be sitting out the tour to recover from some health-related issues.

“As the Mule gears up to launch the Back in the Saddle Tour, I wanted to let all of our fans know I’ve made the tough but necessary decision to stay home and attend to some lingering injuries from years behind the kit,” he writes. “I’m okay – and will be fine! I just need some time at home to rest and recover.”

He adds, “I look forward to being back on the road soon.”

Gov't Mule's Back in the Saddle tour begins Wednesday in Milwaukee. A complete list of dates can be found at mule.net.

