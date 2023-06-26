Gov’t Mule announces Peace…Like A River North American & European tour dates

Gov't Mule has made their fall touring plans. The band just announced dates for their Peace…Like A River tour, in support of their recently released album of the same name.

The trek kicks off September 13, in Toronto, Canada, with dates in Portland, Maine; Charleston, West Virginia; Erie, Pennsylvania; Wilmington, North Carolina; Tampa, Florida and more, before wrapping October 15 in Columbus, Georgia. They've also announced a two-week European tour, which kicks off November 6, in London, England, and wraps November 20, in Trieste, Italy.

Tickets for the North American dates go on sale starting June 29, at 10 a.m. local time. European dates go on sale June 30.

Next up, Gov't Mule will kick off their Dark Side of the Mule tour, a tribute to Pink Floyd's classic album Dark Side of the Moon, on July 22, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. A complete list of dates can be found at mule.net.

In other Gov't Mule news, in early June the band announced bassist Jorgen Carlsson was leaving and would be replaced by bassist Kevin Scott. In a recent interview with Rock & Blues Muse, frontman Warren Haynes shared his first comments on Jorgen's departure.

"Jorgen did an amazing job. His role in Gov’t Mule got better and better year after year," Haynes says of the bassist. "He’s been quiet-quitting the last few years. We all knew it was coming, but it is heartbreaking."

As for Kevin, he says, "Kevin is fantastic and we’re hoping it will be more than temporary ... we’re all hoping that he’s here for a new chapter."

