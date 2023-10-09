Gov’t Mule announces 30th anniversary tour

Gov't Mule will be celebrating their 30th anniversary next year, and no surprise, they'll be doing it on the road. The band just announced dates for their 30 Years Strong Tour, marking three decades since the band first formed in 1994.

"Hard to believe it's been 30 years and Gov't Mule is playing with a newfound energy," frontman Warren Haynes shares. "It's going to be fun delving into our past for this tour while creating new music at the same time."

The tour is set to kick off February 8 in Vancouver, Canada, hitting Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Austin and other cities before wrapping February 25 in Houston.

A fan club ticket sale kicks off Wednesday, October 11, at 10 a.m. local time, with the general onsale happening Friday, October 13, at 10 a.m. local time.

Gov't Mule is currently on their Peace…Like A River tour and will play Shreveport, Louisiana, on Tuesday, October 10. A complete list of tour dates can be found at mule.net.

