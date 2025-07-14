Gov’t Mule announces lineup for Island Exodus 16

The band, led by Warren Haynes, has shared details for Island Exodus 16, which will be held Jan. 15-18, 2026, in Trelawny, Jamaica.

Gov't Mule will perform three two-set shows during the festival, with guitarist John Scofield sitting in with the band as a special guest. Haynes will also headline an afternoon solo set and will take part in a Q&A. The lineup also includes moe. and Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country doing two shows each.

The 2026 festival will take place at a new location, the all-inclusive Royalton Blue Waters Montego Bay. The move was prompted by the closing of Jewel Runaway Bay, the resort they’d been using for the past nine festivals.

Presale for those who attended last year’s festival opens Thursday at 12 p.m. ET, and those who attended any of the other installments will be eligible for a presale that begins Friday at 12 p.m. ET. Reservations open to the general public Saturday at 10 a.m. ET.

More details can be found at islandexodus.com.

Gov't Mule launched the annual Island Exodus back in 2010. Last year's festival also featured three two-set beachfront concerts from Gov't Mule, plus a headlining afternoon solo set from Haynes. Other artists on the bill included Drive-By Truckers, Karina Rykman, Big Sugar and Ron Holloway.

