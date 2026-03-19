Gov’t Mule announces details for rescheduled Island Exodus 16

After having to postpone their Island Exodus 16 this year due to hurricane damage, Gov’t Mule has announced dates for the rescheduled festival, happening in 2027.

Island Exodus 16 will now take place Jan. 17-21, 2027, at Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters Montego Bay in Trelawny, Jamaica.

The lineup for the 2027 edition will be exactly the same as the planned lineup for 2026. It will include three two-set shows from Gov’t Mule, with guitarist John Scofield sitting in with the band as a special guest. It will also feature Mule frontman Warren Haynes headlining a special afternoon solo show.

Other artists on the bill include moe. and Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country doing two shows each.

The festival will include a whole host of events, including a Q&A with Haynes, a cornhole tournament, yoga, beach tie-dye and more.

Presale for previous Island Exodus attendees opens March 30, with reservations open to the general public April 1 at 10 a.m. ET.

More details can be found at islandexodus.com.

Gov't Mule launched the annual Island Exodus back in 2010. The 2025 festival also featured three two-set beachfront concerts from Gov’t Mule, plus a headlining afternoon solo set from Haynes. Other artists on the bill included Drive-By Truckers, Karina Rykman, Big Sugar and Ron Holloway.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.