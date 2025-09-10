Good news for ﻿Elton John fans — who also love UK soccer

Some people say music is life. According to Ted Lasso, football is life. But if you're an Elton John fan, you can now combine those things.

As Elton fans may know, the Rocket Man became the chairman of Watford Hornets, his favorite football club — what Americans would call a soccer team — in 1976. He served until 1990, then returned as chairman from 1997 to 2002. He's still the club's honorary life president.

To celebrate the upcoming 50th anniversary of Elton joining the club's management, which literally turned their fortunes around, the players will be wearing Elton-inspired uniforms during their championship game on Saturday — and you can buy your own version.

According to the team, Elton was "heavily involved" in the design of the uniforms, which were inspired by the cover of his Diamonds greatest hits album. The uniform jerseys are blue with a star design and feature Elton's "E" logo, the Watford crest and the hornet logo the club used in 1976. On the back of the shirts is a line from Elton's hit "Your Song": "How wonderful life is while you're in the world."

You can preorder the collection, which also includes shorts and socks, now. The uniforms will become available online on Friday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.