Go Backstage with Bon Jovi on their new archival site

By Jill Lances

Bon Jovi is opening up their archives to fans.

As part of the ongoing celebration of their 40th anniversary, the New Jersey rockers just launched what they're calling Backstage with Bon Jovi, an online archive of the band's history.

"This is a labor of love, meticulously curated to bring you the very best of Bon Jovi's history," reads a post on the band's Instagram. "More than just a collection of memories. It's a place for us to connect and celebrate together."

Jon Bon Jovi says in a video that the band has been working on the online archive for the past two years. "We have archived every notebook, every cassette, every video, guitars, clothes, press clippings, things we didn't know we had and it's all there for you," he shares. "Enjoy it"

Jon is set to be honored this weekend as the Recording Academy's 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year. The band will perform at the gala, which takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday, February 2, two nights before the Grammy Awards. Artists set to celebrate Jon are Bruce SpringsteenMelissa EtheridgeGoo Goo Dolls and more.

