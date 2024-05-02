Get your mom a phone call from Jon Bon Jovi for Mother's Day

If your mom grew up with a poster of Bon Jovi on her bedroom wall, here's the perfect gift idea for Mother's Day.

Jon Bon Jovi, in partnership with Hampton Water, the rosé wine brand he co-founded with his son Jesse Bongiovi, is giving you the chance to nominate your mother to receive a surprise phone call from him. And it doesn't even have to be your mom: it can be a special mother figure in your life.

You can nominate that special someone by buying a glass or a bottle of Hampton Water at participating Bally's properties, including Atlantic City, Dover, Twin River Lincoln, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi, Kansas City and Quad Cities. You then scan the QR Code on the receipt to access the nomination page.

Jesse says in a statement, "We wanted to do something special for all the incredible moms out there, and what better way than to have Jon Bon Jovi personally reach out and make their day? This is a unique opportunity for fans to show their appreciation and give their moms a memory they'll cherish forever."

Since Jon and Jesse started Hampton Water back in 2016, it's really taken off: It was the bestselling rosé at Wine.com in 2021 and 2022, and became the fastest-growing rosé in the U.S. Jon gives all the credit to Jesse, who he says is the guy in charge.

"Hampton Water is a huge success and Jesse Bongiovi works his butt off in every aspect of it," he tells ABC Audio. "I just come in like Santa Claus and take a picture once in a while and get yelled at by my boss."

And being part of the company has its perks.

"Of course I sample the goods," he says. "That's what I get paid!"

