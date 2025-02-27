George Harrison’s leftover toast sold at auction

A unique piece of Beatles memorabilia has just sold at auction.

Joseph Robert O'Donnell, a Beatles and music memorabilia dealer, recently purchased a piece of George Harrison's leftover toast from 1962.

The piece of toast in question was taken by a 15-year-old Harrison fan named Sue Houghton, who had become friendly with his family. While visiting the family, she pocketed the leftover crust from Harrison's plate. It eventually made its way to Houghton's Harrison scrapbook collection, which included other mementos, including fluff from under his bed.

“It’s a brilliant story that is both bizarre, historical and a story I’ll continue telling friends, memorabilia collectors and fellow Beatles fans,” O’Donnell shares.

So far there’s no word on how much O’Donnell shelled out for the toast, but in 1992 items from Sue’s scrapbook collection were put up for auction at Christie's, with the toast selling for about $1,600.

