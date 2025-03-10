Genesis’ Steve Hackett to celebrate 'The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway' & more during new solo tour

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett is heading out on the road this fall to celebrate Genesis' classic album The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced dates for the Genesis Greats, Lamb Highlights and Solo North American tour, which kicks off Oct. 4 in Ithaca, New York, and wraps Nov. 22 in Portland, Oregon.

Like the name suggests, the tour will have Hackett performing songs from 1974's The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, as well as other classic Genesis tunes and music from his solo career.

Ticket presales are happening Wednesday and Thursday, with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Friday.

A complete list of dates can be found at hackettsongs.com.

Released Nov. 22, 1974, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway was a concept album based on Genesis frontman Peter Gabriel's idea about a Puerto Rican youth named Rael who goes on a journey of self-discovery.

On March 28, Genesis will celebrate the album's anniversary with the release of The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition, which includes a remastered album, a Blu-ray with Dolby Atmos mixes done under the supervision of Gabriel and Tony Banks, and never-before-released demos.

It is available for preorder now.

