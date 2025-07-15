Genesis announces new release date for 'The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway' 50th anniversary box set

After several delays, Genesis has finally announced the release date for the much anticipated 50th anniversary box set of The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway.

The band originally announced the box set in November 2024 for a planned March 2025 release. It was then delayed until June, and now they've announced it will be coming out Sept. 26.

Genesis announced the news on Instagram next to a photo of band members Peter Gabriel and Tony Banks at Gabriel's Real World Studios, where they oversaw the Dolby Atmos mix of the album.

"It was an interesting experience to be back again inside the world we built 50 years ago for The Lamb," Gabriel said. "[I]t was good to be back in the mixing chairs with Tony. It brought back many good memories of being in a band."

Banks added, "Great to have a chance to work with my old friend on something from our youth, and relive some of the moments we had when recording these pieces. Still sound fresh to me!"

The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition, created with input from the band's members — Banks, Gabriel, Phil Collins, Steve Hackett and Mike Rutherford — will include the remastered album, done at Abbey Road Studios; a Blu-ray with the Dolby Atmos mixes; never-before-released demos; and The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway Live at the Shrine Auditorium, recorded Jan. 24, 1975.

It is available for preorder now.

Released Nov. 22, 1974, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway was a concept album based on an idea by Gabriel, about a Puerto Rican youth named Rael who goes on a journey of self-discovery. During the tour for the album, Gabriel announced to the band he was leaving Genesis once the tour was over.

