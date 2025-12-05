Gene Simmons to testify before the Senate in support of American Music Fairness Act

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Gene Simmons is headed to Washington.

The KISS founding member is set to testify on Tuesday before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee's Intellectual Property Subcommittee in support of the American Music Fairness Act. The bipartisan bill aims to ensure radio corporations pay performers for playing their music.

"Having spent my career in the music and entertainment industry, I understand the vital importance of this issue," Simmons said in a statement. "The American Music Fairness Act represents sound public policy. Artists must be properly compensated for their creative work."

He added, "I look forward to meeting with both Republican and Democratic Senators to discuss why this legislation is crucial for thousands of present and future American recording artists."

This isn't the only reason Simmons will be in DC. On Sunday, he and his KISS bandmates will receive the Kennedy Center Honors. The ceremony will be taped and air Dec. 23 on CBS.

In Simmons-related news ... the sons of Simmons and his band mate Paul Stanley are making music together. Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons, who go by Stanley Simmons, just released their debut single, "Body Down." The song is now available via digital outlets.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.