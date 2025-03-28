Gene Simmons defends KISS' new Vegas performance: ‘We will hold true to the promise’

Gene Simmons wants KISS fans to know they weren't lying when they played what they said were their "farewell" shows at New York's Madison Square Garden in December 2023.

The band recently announcement that Simmons and Paul Stanley will be headlining an "unmasked" KISS performance at November's KISS Army Storms Vegas event, which will be their first show since those farewell gigs. In a new interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Simmons appears to fire back at critics of the new performance, noting the Vegas gig won't be a usual KISS production.

“We will not do the makeup. We will hold true to the promise,” Simmons said. “There’s no stage show. There’s no crew. We won’t have 60 people levitating drum sets and all that stuff.”

He adds, “This is [a] more personal gathering of the tribes, where we meet them, greet them, maybe have a Q&A.”

As for what fans should expect from the event, Simmons notes, “There might be some KISS tribute bands, almost like a convention, if you will. So it’s much more personal. And of course, we can’t get by without playing, so we’ll get up and do some tunes. What they are, how long, I don’t know.”

KISS Army Storms Vegas will be held Nov. 14-16 at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. More info, including ticket information, can be found at kissarmystormsvegas.com.

