Free exhibit of Bob Dylan’s art opening in London

An exhibit of Bob Dylan's artwork is set to open at London's Halcyon Gallery on Friday.

The exhibit, Point Blank, will feature 97 paintings by the "Like A Rolling Stone" singer. The description notes that they "read like a glimpse into his visual journey," adding, "[T]hey are a masterful expression of a dynamic imagination, emphasized via the eclectic swathe of subjects depicted."

The exhibit will feature works that started out as Dylan sketches, created between 2021 and 2022, and were then painted over.

This isn't the first time Dylan's works have been displayed by the gallery. According to Time Out London, he has actually been working with it for close to 20 years.

"It is nearly 18 years since Halcyon first started working with Bob Dylan and it has been an extraordinary experience to watch this cultural icon develop into such a critically revered and important visual artist so closely,", Halycon Gallery founder Paul Green shares. "This latest body of paintings feels like a more intimate connection to the artist than in any of his previous work and it is a great privilege to share them with the public for the first time."

Point Blank is free and open to the public and runs through July 16.

