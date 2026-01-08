Freddie Mercury’s 80th birthday celebration announced

Freddie Mercury of Queen performs on stage at Live Aid at Wembley Stadium on 13th July 1985 in London. (Photo by Phil Dent/Redferns)

Queen frontman Freddie Mercury would have turned 80 in 2026, and the milestone won't be overlooked.

As in previous years, the rocker’s birthday will be celebrated at the Official Freddie Mercury Birthday Party. The 2026 edition will be held Sept. 5, Mercury’s actual birthday, at the Casino Barrière in Montreux, Switzerland.

According to the announcement on Queen's Instagram, this year's theme will be "The Great Pretender's Gala," a reference to the song "The Great Pretender," which was recorded by Mercury in 1987.

The dress code for this year’s event will be "fancy and formal," with the announcement noting, "[W]e are leaning into Freddie’s smarter, sharper dress sense, so think tuxedos, dresses, waistcoats, cravats, scarves and maybe even a monocle or face mask."

More information about the party, along with ticket info, will be announced at a later date.

Proceeds from the Official Freddie Mercury Birthday Party will go to The Mercury Phoenix Trust, which raises funds for the fight against HIV/AIDs. It was founded by Queen band members Roger Taylor and Brian May and their manager Jim Beach in memory of Freddie, who died from the disease in 1991.

