Frank Ferrer shares ‘disappointment’ at Guns N’ Roses departure

Former Guns N’ Roses drummer Frank Ferrer is speaking out following the recent announcement that he’s departing the band after playing with them for the last 19 years.

"The outpouring of love I have felt from the incredible fans of Guns N' Roses and my peers over the past 24 hours has been tremendous," he shares on Instagram. He adds that while he has "immense gratitude and love always" for GNR frontman Axl Rose and the band, he also feels some "disappointment that this chapter came to an end."

“It has been an incredible 19 years. Guns N’ Roses has given me life-changing memories and experiences,” he adds. “A huge thanks to management, the crew, and fans for giving me memories that I will cherish for my lifetime. I hope I see you all again soon!”

Ferrer joined GNR in June 2006, replacing drummer Brain aka Brian Mantia, who had been with the band since 2000. His spot behind the drum kit is being taken over by Isaac Carpenter, who's played in AWOLNATION for the last decade.

GNR is set to launch a world tour on May 1 in Incheon, South Korea. A complete list of dates can be found at GunsNRoses.com.

