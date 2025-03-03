Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder to release new solo album later this year

Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder is ready to share new music with fans.

The rocker has just signed with Frontiers Music Srl, with plans to release a new solo album later this year.

“So thrilled to be joining the Frontiers family and to finally share this new record with the world!” Felder shares. “This music means everything to me, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

"Brilliant songwriting, guitar mastery, and sweet vocals. Don Felder is truly rock royalty, and he has reached new heights on his new upcoming record," Tom Lipsky, head of A&R of North America for Frontiers Label Group, adds. "We are confident fans will love the music, especially as Don cranks it up coast to coast during the Brotherhood Of Rock tour this year with Styx and Kevin Cronin."

Felder released his last solo album, American Rock 'n' Roll, in 2019. It featured such special guests as Slash, Joe Satriani, Mick Fleetwood, Sammy Hagar and Chad Smith.

Felder has a series solo shows booked for March and April. As mentioned, he will then join Styx and REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin on their upcoming Brotherhood of Rock tour, which kicks off May 28 in Greenville, South Carolina. A complete list of dates can be found at donfelder.com.

