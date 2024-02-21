Foreigner’s Mick Jones reveals he has Parkinson’s disease

Foreigner has been on their Farewell tour since 2023, and while guitarist Mick Jones is the only original member still associated with the band, he hasn’t been part of the tour. He’s now revealed that Parkinson’s disease is what’s been keeping him from performing.

“Fans will have become very aware that for some time now, I have not been performing onstage with the band,” Jones shared in a statement. “Several years ago, I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. I want everyone to know that I am doing alright. However, I’ve always liked to be at my best when performing onstage, and sadly, at present, I find that a bit difficult.”

Jones notes that while he hasn’t been performing, he’s still very much a part of Foreigner, working behind the scenes with the group.

“Parkinson’s is a daily struggle; several of my friends are also dealing with the disease,” he continues. “The important thing is to persevere with the loving support of my family, and remind myself of the wonderful career I’ve had in music.”

He went on to thank Foreigner fans for their support, noting “it always means so very much to me, especially so at this point in my life.”

Foreigner released their self-titled debut album in 1977 and went on to sell over 80 million records worldwide. They have nine top 10 hits, one #1 album, 4, and one #1 single, "I Want To Know What Love Is."

Earlier this month Foreigner was nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Inductees will be announced in late April, with the ceremony set to take place this fall in Cleveland.

