Foreigner’s Lou Gramm shares his gratitude over band’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination

Former Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm is speaking out regarding the band’s recent nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

"I wanted to share my gratitude to the Rock Hall of Fame for this nomination, Mick Jones and I have waited a long time for this," he writes on Instagram. "Thank you to my friends in the entertainment industry and fans alike for their generous support in voting for us, keeping Foreigner in the Top 3 since voting commenced."

He adds, "You have been the reason #Foreigner has had so many multi-platinum albums, Billboard Hot 100 hits and is the most played classic rock band on radio."

In an attached video, Gramm also acknowledged Jones’ “courage” following the recent announcement of his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis and thanked those in the industry who worked to get them the nomination.

Gramm then gave a shoutout to Mark Ronson, Jones' stepson, who posted a video featuring Slash, Jack Black, Josh Homme, Chad Smith and Dave Grohl, making the case for why Foreigner should be in the Hall of Fame.

“Now I've seen a lot of the videos and I've definitely been feeling the buzz," he says. "It's really exciting and it means a lot. It means a lot to me and all the guys in the band.”

The Hall of Fame fan vote is open until April 26; fans can vote for up to seven artists daily. Inductees will be announced in April, and the 2024 induction ceremony will take place in Cleveland in the fall.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.