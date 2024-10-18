Foreigner’s Lou Gramm, Al Greenwood & Rick Wills disappointed bandmates won’t be at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

When Foreigner gets inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Saturday, only three members of the band — singer Lou Gramm, keyboardist Al Greenwood and bassist Rick Wills — will be on hand to accept the honor.

Dennis Elliott and Mick Jones won't be in attendance, and the trio tells ABC Audio their bandmates not being there is a bit of a letdown.

“I mean, we knew Mick was very doubtful for being here because of his illness,” Wills says. Jones revealed he had Parkinson's disease back in February.

And while Greenwood said Elliott not coming is “pretty much of a disappointment,” Wills adds, “But Dennis is Dennis. I have to say sometimes that he makes his own decisions that we don't always agree with,” with Gramm chiming in “or understand.”

Dennis revealed on Facebook he decided not to go because he was unhappy with the schedule, with Billboard suggesting one issue was that spouses were not allowed to walk the red carpet.

“It was very disappointing cause he said he was going to be here," Wills says. “He should be here.”

But even though they’ll be missing two people, it sounds like fans can expect a great performance. Sammy Hagar is set to induct them and perform “Hot Blooded,” and Gramm is going to perform “I Want To Know What Love Is” with Kelly Clarkson, although if he had the choice he’d be singing a different tune.

“It is the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and I’m disappointed that I’m not singing a rock song,” he said. “But apparently the choice of songs was not up to me.”

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, taking place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, will stream live on Disney+ at 7 p.m. ET.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.