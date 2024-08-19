Foreigner teasing “very special announcement”

Foreigner has some big news to share.

The future Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are teasing something on social media, sharing a clip of an old-school jukebox filled with Foreigner hits like "Juke Box Hero," "I Want To Know What Love Is" and more. A faceless person then chooses song #6, which is listed on the jukebox as "Turning Back Time," and a short song clip plays.

The band doesn’t offer any other clues as to what they’re teasing but fans won’t have to wait too long to find out. According to the caption, the news will be revealed Tuesday.

Foreigner previously teased the news by telling fans a "very special announcement is coming."

Foreigner is currently on their Renegades and Juke Box Heroes tour with Styx. The tour hits Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Tuesday. A complete list of dates can be found at foreigneronline.com.

They are set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Oct. 19 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The ceremony will stream live on Disney+, followed by a special airing on ABC at a later date.

