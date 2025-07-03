Foreigner shares previously unreleased track from '4' sessions

Rhino
By Jill Lances

Foreigner just announced they're releasing a deluxe version of their 1981 multi-Platinum album with lots of bonus material, and now they are giving fans a preview of one of those extras.

The band has released the track "Fool If You Love Him," featuring the original Foreigner band members. It's one of five previously unreleased songs on the set.

According to the description on YouTube, the song was initially recorded and left unfinished during the 4 recording sessions at New York's Electric Lady Studios. Original frontman Lou Gramm returned decades later to add a new verse, record new vocals and finish the song.

Foreigner 4 Deluxe, dropping Sept. 12, is a five-disc CD/Blu-Ray package that includes newly remastered stereo and Atmos remixes of the album, as well as previously unreleased songs, early and alternative versions of tracks, instrumentals, and live performances recorded on tour between 1981 and 1982.

The deluxe edition will also be released digitally, while the remastered and remixed album will get a vinyl release. All versions are available for preorder now.

