Foreigner to set sale on the 2027 Rock Legends Cruise

Foreigner has announced their first performance for 2027.

The “Hot Blooded” rockers are set to headline Rock Legends Cruise 14, with original frontman Lou Gramm joining them for the trip. The performance will mark the beginning of Foreigner’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

The cruise is set to run from Feb. 21-25, 2027, aboard Independence of the Seas. It leaves out of Port Miami and features two full days at sea filled with live performances, plus a stop in Costa Maya, Mexico. Other artists on the cruise will be announced at a later date.

Reservations are now open at rocklegendscruise.com.

Foreigner launched a string of unplugged shows on Wednesday in Beaver Creek, Colorado, and will play a second show in the city on Thursday. Unplugged dates run through March 2 in Aspen, Colorado.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band will then hit Las Vegas for an orchestral residency at The Venetian Theatre on March 6. They will also be touring this summer with Lynyrd Skynyrd on the Double Trouble Double Vision Tour, which starts July 23 in Atlanta.

A complete list of Foreigner dates can be found at ForeignerOnline.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.