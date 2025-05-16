Foreigner releases Spanish-language version of 'I Want to Know What Love Is' with Joy Huerta

Foreigner has released a Spanish-language version of the band's hit "I Want to Know What Love Is."

The recording, dubbed "Quiero Saber Si Es Amor," features vocals by Foreigner guitarist/singer Luis Maldonado and Mexican musician Joy Huerta of the Grammy-winning duo Jesse & Joy.

You can listen to "Quiero Saber Si Es Amor" now via digital outlets.

Foreigner recently wrapped a tour of Latin America, during which Maldonado handled lead vocals in place of longtime singer Kelly Hansen, who was unable to make the trek. Additionally, originally frontman Lou Gramm sang with the band during select songs on the tour.

