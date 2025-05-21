Foreigner lead singer Kelly Hansen leaving the band, guitarist will replace him

On NBC's The Voice Tuesday night, the voice of Foreigner announced he was quitting the band.

Kelly Hansen, who's been singing with Foreigner since 2005, is stepping down. He'll be replaced by the band's current guitarist, Luis Maldonado. "After 20 magical years fronting this band, this will be my last year with Foreigner," Hansen said after singing "Feels Like the First Time."

"At the end of this summer, a new, great voice will sing these songs for you: my friend Luis Maldonado," he continued. Maldonado then took the mic to perform "Jukebox Hero."

The band's current tour will feature both Hansen and Maldonado. Foreigner has a string of shows lined up for March 2026 at The Venetian Theater in Las Vegas; presumably it'll be Maldonado fronting the band for those performances.

"Being the voice of Foreigner has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Hansen said in a statement. “But it’s time to pass the mic. Luis has the voice, the energy, and the soul to carry these songs into the future. I couldn’t be prouder to hand this off to him.”

Maldonado, who is a former member of Train, added, "This music has been part of my life for as long as I can remember. I'm ready to honor Foreigner's legacy and bring my heart to every performance."

Foreigner founder Mick Jonas said in a statement, "Kelly Hansen is one of the best front men in our business and over the last twenty years he has breathed new life into our songs. His boundless energy and flawless talent has helped us climb the mountain and set up the opportunity for Foreigner vocalist and guitarist, Luis Maldonado, to bring us home."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.