Foreigner to headline 50th anniversary concert at Ellis Island

Only 250 fans will be able to attend the show; the band is giving away 10 pairs of tickets through Instagram and Facebook, with winners selected at random on Aug. 29. Information on how to enter can be found on Foreigner's Instagram page. There are also a limited number of Premium or Live Concert Experience tickets on sale now.
Next up, Foreigner brings their tour to Walla Walla, Washington, on Aug. 27. A complete list of dates can be found at ForeignerOnline.com.
