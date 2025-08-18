Foreigner to headline 50th anniversary concert at Ellis Island

Artwork for Foreigner Live at Ellis Island/credit: Vertigo Live Productions Ltd
By Jill Lances
New York’s Ellis Island was once the biggest immigrant processing station in the country, and now a whole other type of foreigner will be taking over the historic site.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Foreigner has announced a special 50th anniversary concert on Ellis Island on Sept. 6. The concert, with the Statue of Liberty in the background, will feature original lead singer Lou Gramm and surprise guests. It will be filmed for a documentary to be released in 2026.

Only 250 fans will be able to attend the show; the band is giving away 10 pairs of tickets through Instagram and Facebook, with winners selected at random on Aug. 29. Information on how to enter can be found on Foreigner's Instagram page. There are also a limited number of Premium or Live Concert Experience tickets on sale now

Next up, Foreigner brings their tour to Walla Walla, Washington, on Aug. 27. A complete list of dates can be found at ForeignerOnline.com.

