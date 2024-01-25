Foreigner announces 'Farewell – The Very Best of Foreigner (Hot Blooded Edition)'

By Jill Lances

Struggling to find a Valentine's Day gift for the music fan in your life? Foreigner's got you covered.

The band is releasing the limited edition compilation, Farewell – The Very Best of Foreigner (Hot Blooded Edition), on red vinyl, promoting it as a perfect Valentine's gift for your loved ones.

The album features many of the band's biggest hits produced by Mick Jones with Jeff Pilson. Songs on the album include "Feels Like the First Time," "Cold As Ice," "Double Vision," "Hot Blooded," "I Want To Know What Love Is" and "Juke Box Hero."

Only 5,000 individually numbered copies are being produced and they're available to order now.

Fans still have a chance to listen to all those songs live. Foreigner is set to kick off the next leg of their Farewell tour on March 1 in Newkirk, Oklahoma. They currently have dates confirmed through November 9 in Las Vegas. A complete list of dates can be found at foreigneronline.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

