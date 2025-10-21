Foo Fighters on tour? Toronto venue teases possible announcement

FOO FIGHTERS Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters. (ABC/ABC) (ABC/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Is there a Foo Fighters tour announcement coming?

It seems likely following an Instagram post from Live Nation Ontario, which posted a photo of the Foos logo outside Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.

The photo also includes the date Oct. 23, so be sure to stay tuned Thursday.

Foo Fighters made their live return in September following a tumultuous year, which included the Dave Grohl infidelity scandal and the firing of drummer Josh Freese. The shows included a brief run of U.S. pop-up dates and a tour of Asia, which marked their first performances with new drummer Ilan Rubin, formerly on Nine Inch Nails.

Coming up, the Foos will play a pair of shows in Mexico in November. The band also recently posted a teaser possibly hinting at new music to follow the July single "Today's Song."

