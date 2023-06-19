Foo Fighters rock "My Hero" with Paramore's Hayley Williams at Bonnaroo

Foo Fighters' headlining set at Bonnaroo on Sunday, June 18, featured a surprise appearance by Hayley Williams.

The Paramore frontwoman joined Dave Grohl and company for a rendition of the Foos classic "My Hero." Footage of the performance was posted to Twitter by the @Paramore_tour fan account.

Paramore, which was also on this year's Bonnaroo lineup, previously covered "My Hero" for the 2006 compilation Sound of Superman, a companion soundtrack to the Superman Returns movie.

Foo Fighters are currently touring in support of their new album, But Here We Are, their first since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022. Their new drummer is Josh Freese, who, incidentally, previously toured with Paramore in 2010 and 2011.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.