Foo Fighters pull out of Soundside Music Festival

Foo Fighters have pulled out of the 2024 Soundside Music Festival, set to take place Sept. 28-29 in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

A statement to the "Everlong" band's Facebook simply reads, "Foo Fighters will no longer be appearing at this weekend's Soundside Music Festival."

Notably, Soundside was set to be the first Foo Fighters show following the news that frontman Dave Grohl had fathered a child outside of his marriage. Grohl and his wife, Jordyn Blum, have been married since 2003, and they share three daughters.

"I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness," Grohl wrote in a Sept. 10 Instagram post. "We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

Meanwhile, Soundside has announced that Jack White and Greta Van Fleet have joined the bill in the Foos' place. The festival had previously replaced Queens of the Stone Age with Bleachers after the former dropped out due to frontman Josh Homme's health.

