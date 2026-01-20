Foo Fighters performing at 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year gala in honor of Mariah Carey

All I want for Christmas is ... Foo?

Foo Fighters will be performing at the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year gala, which is honoring Mariah Carey in recognition of her career achievements and philanthropic work.

The lineup also features Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless, Maggie Rogers, Billy Porter, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Laufey, Adam Lambert, Charlie Puth, Kesha and Teddy Swims.

"I'm deeply honored to have these extraordinary artists come together for this evening," Carey says in a statement. "Their generosity, their presence, and their commitment to this moment mean more to me than I can express. Being part of this celebration in benefit of MusiCares and the support they provide to those in the music community makes this night even more special. I've always believed that music heals, and it's meant to be shared!"

The 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year gala takes place Jan. 30 in Los Angeles, days before the 2026 Grammys are held Feb. 1.

