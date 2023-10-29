Foo Fighters perform '﻿But Here We Are'﻿ songs on '﻿Saturday Night Live'

Foo Fighters performed on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze.

Dave Grohl and company played two songs off their new album, But Here We Are: "Rescued" and "The Glass." For "Rescued," the Foos were introduced by Christopher Walken -- a callback to the actor's impression-inspiring introduction of the band during their 2003 SNL performance -- while "The Glass" featured a duet with Grammy-winning R&B artist H.E.R.

The night also saw Grohl appear in a couple of sketches. In "Lake Beach," Bargatze, Andrew Dismukes and James Austin Johnson play a country music trio whose song mentions an uncle, Grohl, who takes cornhole way too seriously and blows his hand off with fireworks. Oh, and he's also the town priest.

Grohl also returned to the scene of the Foos' "Learn to Fly" video in the sketch "Airplane," in which a woman about to give birth during a flight asks for medical assistance. While the other passengers bicker about what the "second-best" job is after doctor, Grohl shows up in scrubs and a lab coat, only to reveal he's actually wearing a Halloween costume.

The episode marked Foo Fighters' ninth time as the musical guest on SNL, and 10th if you count their special guest performance alongside Mick Jagger in 2012.

But Here We Are was released in June. It's the first Foo Fighters record following the 2022 death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

