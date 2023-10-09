Foo Fighters joined by Shania Twain for “Best of You” performance: “This was one off the bucket list”

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Man! She feels like a Foo!

Country-pop star Shania Twain made a surprise appearance during Foo Fighters' headlining set at the Austin City Limits Festival on Saturday, October 7, for a joint rendition of Dave Grohl and company's "Best of You."

"This was one off the bucket list for me!" Twain wrote in a social media post following the performance. Firstly thank you to @foofighters for inviting me on stage - you are all so generous and ridiculously cool. I am a huge rock fan."

"My first band [Longshot] was a rock band, my first big producer [Robert John "Mutt" Lange] was one of the worlds renowned rock producers, me and my son like to rock out," she added. "Totally worth the adrenaline [fueled] run from my stage to yours Dave Grohl - you are a true friend and talent."

Foo Fighters will return to ACL to headline the festival’s second weekend, taking place October 13-15.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!