Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl takes swipe at Taylor Swift in concert

ABC/Travis Bell

By Jill Lances & Josh Johnson

Dave Grohl may have found himself on the wrong side of Swifties.

Foo Fighters were playing London Stadium Saturday night, the same night Taylor Swift was headlining her second of three Eras Tour shows at Wembley Stadium, and it seems Grohl took a moment out of the Foo concert to take a swipe at the pop superstar.

Fan shot footage posted to social media shows Grohl telling his audience, “I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift,” before adding, “So we like to call our tour the ‘Errors Tour.’ We’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few f***** errors as well. Just a couple.”

Then he seemed to go after Taylor's performance noting, “That’s because we actually play live,” adding an exaggerated, “What?”

“Just saying,” Grohl added. “You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right f****** place.”

The Foos show also featured an appearance by Shane Hawkins, son of late drummer Taylor Hawkins, who took over at the drum kit for a performance of "My Hero."

Foo Fighters bring their tour to Cardiff, Wales, on Tuesday, June 25. A complete list of dates can be found at foofighters.com.

Swift, meanwhile, welcomed Paramore's Hayley Williams onstage during her Saturday Wembley show to perform their collaboration, "Castles Crumbling." Paramore has been opening the European leg of the Eras Tour.

