Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett announces new solo album, '﻿Lost at Sea'

Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett has announced a new solo album called Lost at Sea.

The record arrives October 20 and marks Shiflett's third solo outing.

"We made a guitar-centric record that encapsulates everything I've been listening to over the years, from the most country songs I've ever recorded to punk rock and even songs that sound like a California version of The Clash," Shiflett says.

Lost at Sea features the previously released songs "Black Top White Lines" and "Dead and Gone." You can listen to a third cut titled "Damage Control" now via digital outlets.

Shiflett is currently on tour with Foo Fighters supporting their latest album, But Here We Are.

Here's the Lost at Sea track list:

"Dead and Gone"

"Overboard"

"Black Top White Lines"

"Damage Control"

"Weigh You Down"

"Burn the House Down"

"Where'd Everybody Go?"

"I Don't Trust My Memories Anymore"

"Carrie Midnight Texas Queen"

"Parties"

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

