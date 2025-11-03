Foo Fighters announce surprise Bakersfield concert following Korn cosplay

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (ABC/Randy Holmes) (Randy Holmes/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Foo Fighters turned some Korn cosplay into a surprise show announcement.

On Saturday, Dave Grohl posted a photo of him wearing a Korn-branded adidas tracksuit, which the "Freak on a Leash" metallers are famous for wearing. They then announced a last-minute concert taking place on Monday in Korn's hometown of Bakersfield, California.

"This time of year always makes me think of Kornfields," Grohl wrote in the initial post. Korn frontman Jonathan Davis then responded, "[I'll] send you one of mine" along with a heart and laughing emoji.

The Foos played a run of pop-up concerts in September, marking their first live shows with new drummer Ilan Rubin. They'll launch a full North American stadium tour in 2026.

