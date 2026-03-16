Foo Fighters announce one-off Connecticut show

Foo Fighters have announced a one-off show taking place April 28 in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Presales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. ET. For all ticket info, visit FooFighters.com.

The concert takes place just after Foo Fighters release their new album, Your Favorite Toy, on April 24. The record, the follow-up to 2023's But Here We Are, includes the singles "Asking for a Friend" and the title track.

The Foos will then play the Welcome to Rockville and BottleRock Napa festivals in May, followed by a trip to Europe. They'll launch a North American stadium tour in August.

We'll see if guitar Pat Smear is back in the lineup for the Connecticut show. He missed all of the Foos' 2026 shows so far due to an injury suffered in what the band has called a "bizarre gardening accident."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.