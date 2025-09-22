Foo Fighters announce another surprise show

The Foo Fighters pop-up tour continues.

After playing last-minute shows in Washington, D.C., and San Luis Obispo and Santa Ana, California, Dave Grohl and company have announced another surprise concert, this time in New Haven, Connecticut.

The show will take place Monday at the club Toad's Place, which holds about 1,000 people. Tickets will only be sold in person at the venue's box office starting at 4 p.m. ET.

Check out the Foo Fighters Facebook for more info.

The Foo Fighters pop-up gigs have marked their first shows with new drummer Ilan Rubin, formerly of Nine Inch Nails. Rubin replaces Josh Freese, who joined the Foos in 2023 following the death of Taylor Hawkins in 2022. Freese was let go from the band in May.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.